Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:00 AM

40584 W Helen Court

40584 West Helen Court · (520) 371-3358
Location

40584 West Helen Court, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar. Downstairs laundry room with large pantry. All bedrooms upstairs and large loft. Master bedroom with its own large bathroom with dual vanity and walk in shower plus HUGE walk in closet. Beautifully decorated with lots of nice touches through out. Dual programmable thermostats. Community pool and BBQ areas. NO ANIMALS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40584 W Helen Court have any available units?
40584 W Helen Court has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40584 W Helen Court have?
Some of 40584 W Helen Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40584 W Helen Court currently offering any rent specials?
40584 W Helen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40584 W Helen Court pet-friendly?
No, 40584 W Helen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 40584 W Helen Court offer parking?
Yes, 40584 W Helen Court does offer parking.
Does 40584 W Helen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40584 W Helen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40584 W Helen Court have a pool?
Yes, 40584 W Helen Court has a pool.
Does 40584 W Helen Court have accessible units?
No, 40584 W Helen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 40584 W Helen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40584 W Helen Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 40584 W Helen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 40584 W Helen Court does not have units with air conditioning.
