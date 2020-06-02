40584 W Helen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access

BRAND NEW FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Just bring your clothes. Everything you need to live comfortably. Including Direct TV with DVR and internet! Furniture, dishes, pans, linens, etc,. Large open kitchen with a breakfast bar. Downstairs laundry room with large pantry. All bedrooms upstairs and large loft. Master bedroom with its own large bathroom with dual vanity and walk in shower plus HUGE walk in closet. Beautifully decorated with lots of nice touches through out. Dual programmable thermostats. Community pool and BBQ areas. NO ANIMALS