Maricopa, AZ
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive

20150 North Peppermint Drive · (480) 409-4844
Location

20150 North Peppermint Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2434 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right. On the left find 2 bedrooms and a large shared bath with double sinks and a tub and shower combination. Head down the hall past the courtyard with private sitting and area and fire pit. Now to the GOURMET kitchen with a giant granite slab breakfast bar with seating for 8 and tons of storage. Big pantry, gas 6 burner stove, double ovens and more. There is a breakfast nook for table top dining. The open concept kitchen to comfortable living room with stone fireplace and giant television are the heart of the home. The fireplace is mood setting and creates warmth too for a cozy night in. The Master is in the rear of the home and is large and inviting. Queen Bed, big comfy sofa and TV, your own oasis. The walk in closet with beautiful builtins and chandeliers and the enormous master bath with a walk in shower, private commode, and double separate sinks make this a true spa experience. The private backyard is covered with a pergola, seating for 6 and a beautiful garden. This home has a north facing backyard. High speed internet and streaming television and move service are available. The third car garage is not available, but the full two car garage is. Bikes, walking paths, waterfront seating areas are throughout the gorgeous active adult Province.

Province in Maricopa, Arizona designated over 30 percent of the land as parks and open space, plus there are 50 acres of scenic lakes and waterways. At the center of Province is a 32,000 square-foot clubhouse and resort-style outdoor pool that is surrounded on three sides by a scenic 50-acre lake. All of the lakes are stocked with fish for catch and release fishing. If not for the beautiful weather and Arizona sunshine, you might just forget you are in the middle of the desert. The clubhouse and amenity center boasts an indoor heated pool and spa, state of the art fitness center, spinning bike classroom, cafe, billiards, shuffleboard, library, ceramics studio, paint & stain glass studio, sewing & quilting studio, and a ballroom. Outdoors, there are also pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a putting course.

A diverse mix of social and fitness activities provide the residents of Province the opportunity to lead a physically active and socially stimulating lifestyle. Several dozen clubs and interest groups that range from hiking and golf to ceramics and oil painting meet on a regular basis. Regardless of your passion, you are likely to find other like-minded residents in Province who share your interests. Maricopa is located 38 miles south of downtown Phoenix. It is a quiet town surrounded by low desert and open spaces. This small town was nearly non-existent in the 2000 census before experiencing tremendous growth over the last decade. Starting around 2001, people were lured to Maricopa for low priced real estate and to escape the congestion of the Phoenix area. Now, the city is home to over 50,000 people.
There are several nearby attractions such as the Sonoran Desert National Park, the John Wayne Ranch, and Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Maricopa is home to several big name stores like WalMart and Ace Hardware. However, larger shopping trips require a short drive to nearby Chandler.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have any available units?
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have?
Some of 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive does offer parking.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive has a pool.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
