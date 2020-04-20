20150 N PEPPERMINT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED This rare three bedroom with a desired split floor plan will make your stay in Province Active Adult experience extra special. This corner lot home has only a neighbor on one side. Step inside to a dedicated office space to the right. On the left find 2 bedrooms and a large shared bath with double sinks and a tub and shower combination. Head down the hall past the courtyard with private sitting and area and fire pit. Now to the GOURMET kitchen with a giant granite slab breakfast bar with seating for 8 and tons of storage. Big pantry, gas 6 burner stove, double ovens and more. There is a breakfast nook for table top dining. The open concept kitchen to comfortable living room with stone fireplace and giant television are the heart of the home. The fireplace is mood setting and creates warmth too for a cozy night in. The Master is in the rear of the home and is large and inviting. Queen Bed, big comfy sofa and TV, your own oasis. The walk in closet with beautiful builtins and chandeliers and the enormous master bath with a walk in shower, private commode, and double separate sinks make this a true spa experience. The private backyard is covered with a pergola, seating for 6 and a beautiful garden. This home has a north facing backyard. High speed internet and streaming television and move service are available. The third car garage is not available, but the full two car garage is. Bikes, walking paths, waterfront seating areas are throughout the gorgeous active adult Province.



Province in Maricopa, Arizona designated over 30 percent of the land as parks and open space, plus there are 50 acres of scenic lakes and waterways. At the center of Province is a 32,000 square-foot clubhouse and resort-style outdoor pool that is surrounded on three sides by a scenic 50-acre lake. All of the lakes are stocked with fish for catch and release fishing. If not for the beautiful weather and Arizona sunshine, you might just forget you are in the middle of the desert. The clubhouse and amenity center boasts an indoor heated pool and spa, state of the art fitness center, spinning bike classroom, cafe, billiards, shuffleboard, library, ceramics studio, paint & stain glass studio, sewing & quilting studio, and a ballroom. Outdoors, there are also pickleball courts, tennis courts, and a putting course.



A diverse mix of social and fitness activities provide the residents of Province the opportunity to lead a physically active and socially stimulating lifestyle. Several dozen clubs and interest groups that range from hiking and golf to ceramics and oil painting meet on a regular basis. Regardless of your passion, you are likely to find other like-minded residents in Province who share your interests. Maricopa is located 38 miles south of downtown Phoenix. It is a quiet town surrounded by low desert and open spaces. This small town was nearly non-existent in the 2000 census before experiencing tremendous growth over the last decade. Starting around 2001, people were lured to Maricopa for low priced real estate and to escape the congestion of the Phoenix area. Now, the city is home to over 50,000 people.

There are several nearby attractions such as the Sonoran Desert National Park, the John Wayne Ranch, and Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Maricopa is home to several big name stores like WalMart and Ace Hardware. However, larger shopping trips require a short drive to nearby Chandler.