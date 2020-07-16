769 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool shuffle board basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool shuffle board tennis court

45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal or Long Term Furnished Rental Available May 2020 going forward through Winter Season!!! - Available May 2020 and forward through Winter Season. This perfect, cozy furnished home is looking for Seasonal or Long Term Tenant. This home is great for the active adult, located across the street from the fitness center, pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, basket ball and shuffle board and Rec 1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths. Tile in all the right places. Great neutral wall color. Huge kitchen cabinets, all white appliances that include flat top stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Great back yard patio, yard loaded with fruit trees. great location to Rec 1, fitness center, tennis, and pool. No pets, no smoking. This is a 45 plus adult community. Ask about our Summer Rates



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2275463)