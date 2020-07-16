All apartments in Maricopa County
Location

769 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 769 Leisure World · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1006 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
shuffle board
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
45+ Active Adult Community Seasonal or Long Term Furnished Rental Available May 2020 going forward through Winter Season!!! - Available May 2020 and forward through Winter Season. This perfect, cozy furnished home is looking for Seasonal or Long Term Tenant. This home is great for the active adult, located across the street from the fitness center, pool, tennis and pickle ball courts, basket ball and shuffle board and Rec 1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths. Tile in all the right places. Great neutral wall color. Huge kitchen cabinets, all white appliances that include flat top stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Great back yard patio, yard loaded with fruit trees. great location to Rec 1, fitness center, tennis, and pool. No pets, no smoking. This is a 45 plus adult community. Ask about our Summer Rates

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2275463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Leisure World have any available units?
769 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 769 Leisure World have?
Some of 769 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 769 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
769 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 769 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 769 Leisure World offer parking?
No, 769 Leisure World does not offer parking.
Does 769 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 769 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 769 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 769 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 769 Leisure World has units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
