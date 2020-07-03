All apartments in Maricopa County
735 W BROWNING Place
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:40 PM

735 W BROWNING Place

735 W Browning Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

735 W Browning Pl, Maricopa County, AZ 85286

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand new 4 bedroom home located in the new resort-like community of Haven Retreats. Interior features include upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances with gas range. Two large sliding glass doors to back patio. One bedroom downstairs with direct access to full downstairs bath. Many custom upgrades throughout such as taller vanities, extended master shower, smart home technology and many more. This home allows access to amazing community amenities.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 W BROWNING Place have any available units?
735 W BROWNING Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 735 W BROWNING Place have?
Some of 735 W BROWNING Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 W BROWNING Place currently offering any rent specials?
735 W BROWNING Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 W BROWNING Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 735 W BROWNING Place is pet friendly.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place offer parking?
No, 735 W BROWNING Place does not offer parking.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 W BROWNING Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place have a pool?
No, 735 W BROWNING Place does not have a pool.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place have accessible units?
No, 735 W BROWNING Place does not have accessible units.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 W BROWNING Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 735 W BROWNING Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 735 W BROWNING Place does not have units with air conditioning.
