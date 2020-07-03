735 W BROWNING Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new 4 bedroom home located in the new resort-like community of Haven Retreats. Interior features include upgraded kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances with gas range. Two large sliding glass doors to back patio. One bedroom downstairs with direct access to full downstairs bath. Many custom upgrades throughout such as taller vanities, extended master shower, smart home technology and many more. This home allows access to amazing community amenities.Property Available NowTenant Costs:$75 Re-Key Fee /Security Deposit (refundable) $1895/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions) /3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin