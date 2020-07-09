4918 W Piedmont Drive

Amenities

garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Very unique home with almost 3 acres of land in Laveen Estates. This irrigated horse property has lots of room for vehicles, toys, and animals. This 3000 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms with another large room that has separate entrance. 3 full bathrooms. 600 sq ft 2 door 2 car garage. Covered awning in the gated area for potential horse stalls. 2.79 acre. Exterior security lighting in front and back of home. New electrical panel within last 5 years. No HOA, No rental tax, and lots of space. Backyard has storage shed with lighting and plenty of space for horse amenities. Here is that Ranch home with irrigation and Mountain Views you've been looking for. Schedule a showing today or text Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 with any questions.