All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 4918 W Piedmont Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
4918 W Piedmont Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 5:35 PM

4918 W Piedmont Drive

4918 W Piedmont Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4918 W Piedmont Dr, Maricopa County, AZ 85339

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....Very unique home with almost 3 acres of land in Laveen Estates. This irrigated horse property has lots of room for vehicles, toys, and animals. This 3000 sq ft home has 3 bedrooms with another large room that has separate entrance. 3 full bathrooms. 600 sq ft 2 door 2 car garage. Covered awning in the gated area for potential horse stalls. 2.79 acre. Exterior security lighting in front and back of home. New electrical panel within last 5 years. No HOA, No rental tax, and lots of space. Backyard has storage shed with lighting and plenty of space for horse amenities. Here is that Ranch home with irrigation and Mountain Views you've been looking for. Schedule a showing today or text Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse @ 623.806.2293 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have any available units?
4918 W Piedmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have?
Some of 4918 W Piedmont Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 W Piedmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4918 W Piedmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 W Piedmont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4918 W Piedmont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4918 W Piedmont Drive offers parking.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 W Piedmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4918 W Piedmont Drive has a pool.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 4918 W Piedmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4918 W Piedmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 W Piedmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4918 W Piedmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College