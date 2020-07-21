All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 4244 N DANIA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
4244 N DANIA Court
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

4244 N DANIA Court

4244 North Dana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4244 North Dana Court, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Wigwam Creek South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic home located in Wigwam Creek on a cul-de-sac across from a greenbelt and large park. Property will be available January 5th for move-in and includes landscaping service and solar to help keep the electric bills low. Home features open great room floor plan with eat in kitchen, bay window and kitchen island. Move in ready with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. This home has one of the nicest locations in the neighborhood and just minutes from the 101 & I-10 freeways. ** NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED** Terms/Qualifications include: Verifiable income 3x rent, NO evictions last 3 years, NO Bankruptcy last 4 years. Credit Score of 600 Min. Criminal History: Applicant must have acceptable credit history, all Applicants must meet our Criminal check. PETS LESSOR APPROVED $10.00/Monthly per approved

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4244 N DANIA Court have any available units?
4244 N DANIA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 4244 N DANIA Court have?
Some of 4244 N DANIA Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4244 N DANIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
4244 N DANIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4244 N DANIA Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4244 N DANIA Court is pet friendly.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 4244 N DANIA Court offers parking.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4244 N DANIA Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court have a pool?
No, 4244 N DANIA Court does not have a pool.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court have accessible units?
No, 4244 N DANIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4244 N DANIA Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4244 N DANIA Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4244 N DANIA Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Apartments
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College