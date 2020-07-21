4244 N DANIA Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic home located in Wigwam Creek on a cul-de-sac across from a greenbelt and large park. Property will be available January 5th for move-in and includes landscaping service and solar to help keep the electric bills low. Home features open great room floor plan with eat in kitchen, bay window and kitchen island. Move in ready with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer. This home has one of the nicest locations in the neighborhood and just minutes from the 101 & I-10 freeways. ** NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED** Terms/Qualifications include: Verifiable income 3x rent, NO evictions last 3 years, NO Bankruptcy last 4 years. Credit Score of 600 Min. Criminal History: Applicant must have acceptable credit history, all Applicants must meet our Criminal check. PETS LESSOR APPROVED $10.00/Monthly per approved