Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

1629 Leisure World

1629 Leisure World · (480) 306-8745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1629 Leisure World, Maricopa County, AZ 85206
Leisure World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1629 Leisure World · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community of Leisure World Available for April till December 2020 - This home is the perfect place to spend your summer in Arizona. It is available from now till 12/31/2020 and then for March & April 2021. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a golf cart in 2 car garage. Home has been nicely updated and ready to move into. King bed in Master Bedroom, Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Tile flooring throughout. Back patio and yard are very private. Perfect place to enjoy the evenings. All of this in Leisure World where we have so many activities to take part in. 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, pickle ball, tennis, golf, fitness center and Arts & Crafts. Ask about out summer rates.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Leisure World have any available units?
1629 Leisure World has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1629 Leisure World have?
Some of 1629 Leisure World's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Leisure World currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Leisure World is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Leisure World pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Leisure World is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 1629 Leisure World offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Leisure World offers parking.
Does 1629 Leisure World have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Leisure World does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Leisure World have a pool?
Yes, 1629 Leisure World has a pool.
Does 1629 Leisure World have accessible units?
No, 1629 Leisure World does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Leisure World have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 Leisure World does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1629 Leisure World have units with air conditioning?
No, 1629 Leisure World does not have units with air conditioning.
