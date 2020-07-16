1629 Leisure World

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Wonderful Home in 45+ Active Adult Resort Community of Leisure World Available for April till December 2020 - This home is the perfect place to spend your summer in Arizona. It is available from now till 12/31/2020 and then for March & April 2021. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a golf cart in 2 car garage. Home has been nicely updated and ready to move into. King bed in Master Bedroom, Queen bed in 2nd bedroom. Tile flooring throughout. Back patio and yard are very private. Perfect place to enjoy the evenings. All of this in Leisure World where we have so many activities to take part in. 3 pools, 2 hot tubs, pickle ball, tennis, golf, fitness center and Arts & Crafts. Ask about out summer rates.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5725904)