Maricopa County, AZ
16008 S CATALINA Street
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

16008 S CATALINA Street

16008 S Catalina St · No Longer Available
Location

16008 S Catalina St, Maricopa County, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
This cute 2 bed 1 bath Patio Home is in a fantastic location on the Chandler/Gilbert border. Close to Chandler Gilbert Community College, NAU's Chandler campus, and plenty of shopping to choose from with Crossroads Towne Center, San Tan Village, and Chandler Fashion Center. The home has a courtyard as well as a separate back yard area.The community features two playgrounds, plenty of open green space and a heated community pool located just steps away!Remodeled 4 years ago with new tile flooring throughout, and many other improvements!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have any available units?
16008 S CATALINA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 16008 S CATALINA Street have?
Some of 16008 S CATALINA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 S CATALINA Street currently offering any rent specials?
16008 S CATALINA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 S CATALINA Street pet-friendly?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street offer parking?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street does not offer parking.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have a pool?
Yes, 16008 S CATALINA Street has a pool.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have accessible units?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16008 S CATALINA Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16008 S CATALINA Street does not have units with air conditioning.
