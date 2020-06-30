16008 S CATALINA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard playground pool

This cute 2 bed 1 bath Patio Home is in a fantastic location on the Chandler/Gilbert border. Close to Chandler Gilbert Community College, NAU's Chandler campus, and plenty of shopping to choose from with Crossroads Towne Center, San Tan Village, and Chandler Fashion Center. The home has a courtyard as well as a separate back yard area.The community features two playgrounds, plenty of open green space and a heated community pool located just steps away!Remodeled 4 years ago with new tile flooring throughout, and many other improvements!