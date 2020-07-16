14224 East Desert Vista Trail

Amenities

Brand new gorgeous 4 bedroom home with a grey exterior, 4 car garage, and mountain views. This open floor plan has captivating interior with its flooring, granite counter tops and cabinetry that flow perfectly together. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances, and propane stove. A brick fireplaces that draws you in, master suit with a separate tub and shower in the bathroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more! This home has everything you are looking for so don't wait, call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.



