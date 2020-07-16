All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

14224 East Desert Vista Trail

14224 East Desert Vista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14224 East Desert Vista Trail, Maricopa County, AZ 85262

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new gorgeous 4 bedroom home with a grey exterior, 4 car garage, and mountain views. This open floor plan has captivating interior with its flooring, granite counter tops and cabinetry that flow perfectly together. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances, and propane stove. A brick fireplaces that draws you in, master suit with a separate tub and shower in the bathroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and much more! This home has everything you are looking for so don't wait, call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have any available units?
14224 East Desert Vista Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have?
Some of 14224 East Desert Vista Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14224 East Desert Vista Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14224 East Desert Vista Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14224 East Desert Vista Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail offers parking.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have a pool?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have accessible units?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14224 East Desert Vista Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 14224 East Desert Vista Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
