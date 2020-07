Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

THIS HOME HAS IT ALL!! *5 bedrooms PLUS loft, 4.5 baths *Tile in all traffic areas *Newer Carpet and Exterior Paint *Wood shutters on all windows *Beautiful fireplace in living room *Water softener Kitchen includes *Granite counter tops *Island *Double ovens *Gas stove Outdoor Oasis! *Pool *BBQ/Outdoor kitchen *Fireplace *Bar with sink *Half basketball court Other amenities include: Washer/dryer, Built in cabinets in laundry room and garage!