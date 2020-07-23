All apartments in Maricopa County
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:14 AM

13120 W LARIAT Lane W

13120 West Lariat Lane · (602) 942-4200
Location

13120 West Lariat Lane, Maricopa County, AZ 85375

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
This 5 yr old home looks and feels like new. Nestled in the Enclave at Rancho Cabrillo on a North/South lot . Move in ready, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Dark Maple Cabinets & Granite Counter Tops, with Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Including a Gas Range. Open Floor Plan with Custom Stained Concrete floors throughout. NO carpet 9 ft, Ceilings with a Great Room floor plan, Large windows, Natural Light, Custom Master with Dual Sinks, Walk in Tiled Shower. Private Toilet Room, You will love the Beautifully Landscaped back yard with front & back yard Brick Pavers. 2 Car Garage, All Tile Roof. Covered Patio with Gas Stub for your Outdoor Patio Gas Fire Pit. Perfect Location near the 303 & I-17, Available -Quick Move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have any available units?
13120 W LARIAT Lane W has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have?
Some of 13120 W LARIAT Lane W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 W LARIAT Lane W currently offering any rent specials?
13120 W LARIAT Lane W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 W LARIAT Lane W pet-friendly?
No, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W offer parking?
Yes, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W offers parking.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have a pool?
No, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W does not have a pool.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have accessible units?
No, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W has units with dishwashers.
Does 13120 W LARIAT Lane W have units with air conditioning?
No, 13120 W LARIAT Lane W does not have units with air conditioning.
