13120 W LARIAT Lane W

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

This 5 yr old home looks and feels like new. Nestled in the Enclave at Rancho Cabrillo on a North/South lot . Move in ready, Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen with Custom Dark Maple Cabinets & Granite Counter Tops, with Kitchen Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Including a Gas Range. Open Floor Plan with Custom Stained Concrete floors throughout. NO carpet 9 ft, Ceilings with a Great Room floor plan, Large windows, Natural Light, Custom Master with Dual Sinks, Walk in Tiled Shower. Private Toilet Room, You will love the Beautifully Landscaped back yard with front & back yard Brick Pavers. 2 Car Garage, All Tile Roof. Covered Patio with Gas Stub for your Outdoor Patio Gas Fire Pit. Perfect Location near the 303 & I-17, Available -Quick Move in