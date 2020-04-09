951 W ORCHARD Lane

Amenities

Huge Reduction! Walk into this recently beautifully updated single floor home! Open living room with magnificent ceilings, updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and beautiful upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, new top of the line stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, wall microwave, oven and cooktop. Large rooms including Master bedroom, two split bedrooms and a separate fully contained guest room. Elegant new chandeliers in the large living room and dining rooms and much more. Easy maintenance landscape! Home is within walking distance to the A rated schools in district! Make this your home before it is gone.