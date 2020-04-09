All apartments in Litchfield Park
Find more places like 951 W ORCHARD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
951 W ORCHARD Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

951 W ORCHARD Lane

951 West Orchard Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Litchfield Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

951 West Orchard Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge Reduction! Walk into this recently beautifully updated single floor home! Open living room with magnificent ceilings, updated kitchen with granite countertops, backsplash and beautiful upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, new top of the line stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, wall microwave, oven and cooktop. Large rooms including Master bedroom, two split bedrooms and a separate fully contained guest room. Elegant new chandeliers in the large living room and dining rooms and much more. Easy maintenance landscape! Home is within walking distance to the A rated schools in district! Make this your home before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have any available units?
951 W ORCHARD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have?
Some of 951 W ORCHARD Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 W ORCHARD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
951 W ORCHARD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 W ORCHARD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane offer parking?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have a pool?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have accessible units?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 951 W ORCHARD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 951 W ORCHARD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 W ORCHARD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Similar Pages

Litchfield Park 2 BedroomsLitchfield Park Apartments with Balcony
Litchfield Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLitchfield Park Apartments with Pool
Litchfield Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College