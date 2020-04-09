914 W ORCHARD Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

IMMACULATE WELL KEPT HOME!! This Home was built beautifully with a ton of upgrades! You can instantly appreciate the workmanship and personal touches done on this home from the second you pull up . As you walk in you will notice a huge open floor plan with extra tall ceilings and lots of natural light. The split floor plan offers 4 BIG bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, den/office and a 3 car garage . The large open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, stone backsplash, kitchen Island, large pantry and a GAS COOKTOP. The backyard has a beautiful sparkling pool, patio, cool deck and lots of room for entertaining. ABSOLUTELY A SPECTACULAR HOME COME SEE IT TODAY