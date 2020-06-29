All apartments in Litchfield Park
4866 N ESCONDIDO Place

4866 North Escondido Place · No Longer Available
Location

4866 North Escondido Place, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Luxurious former Toll Brothers MODEL HOME with non-model home price in a Highly Sought After community of The Village in Litchfield Park! Located on a Huge Park, This Property has all around upper standard upgrades! Pool with a spa-sized fountain, and built-in Barbeque grill. Kitchen features a Prep Sink on the Island, wine cooler and Stainless Steel Appliances. Other Upgrades include water soften system, coffered Ceilings, 55'' wide Staircase, gas fireplace, Build-in entertainment center and surround sounds, spot lights for fine Art, private bathrooms, Home office with build-in bookshelves and a Min Bar! Two balconies with the large master balcony facing the mountains watching the Sunset!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have any available units?
4866 N ESCONDIDO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have?
Some of 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place currently offering any rent specials?
4866 N ESCONDIDO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place pet-friendly?
No, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place offer parking?
Yes, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place offers parking.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have a pool?
Yes, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place has a pool.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have accessible units?
No, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4866 N ESCONDIDO Place does not have units with air conditioning.

