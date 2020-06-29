4866 N ESCONDIDO Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Luxurious former Toll Brothers MODEL HOME with non-model home price in a Highly Sought After community of The Village in Litchfield Park! Located on a Huge Park, This Property has all around upper standard upgrades! Pool with a spa-sized fountain, and built-in Barbeque grill. Kitchen features a Prep Sink on the Island, wine cooler and Stainless Steel Appliances. Other Upgrades include water soften system, coffered Ceilings, 55'' wide Staircase, gas fireplace, Build-in entertainment center and surround sounds, spot lights for fine Art, private bathrooms, Home office with build-in bookshelves and a Min Bar! Two balconies with the large master balcony facing the mountains watching the Sunset!