Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W

4738 North Greenview Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

4738 North Greenview Circle West, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Spectacular fully furnished turnkey Home. Nestled in the much desired gated golf course community of Litchfield Greens is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story unfurnished or fully furnished turnkey golf course home with pool. This home features open concept kitchen/great room with fireplace and a retractable window shade. Kitchen features double wall ovens, gas cook top and cherry cabinetry. Spacious formal living/dining room. High ceilings and neutral tile enhance the natural lighting throughout. The lush backyard oasis with pool, spa and BBQ look onto the 7th fairway of the Wigwam red course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have any available units?
4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have?
Some of 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W currently offering any rent specials?
4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W pet-friendly?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W offer parking?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W does not offer parking.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have a pool?
Yes, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W has a pool.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have accessible units?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W does not have accessible units.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W have units with air conditioning?
No, 4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W does not have units with air conditioning.
