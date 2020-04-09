4738 N GREENVIEW Circle W

Amenities

Spectacular fully furnished turnkey Home. Nestled in the much desired gated golf course community of Litchfield Greens is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single story unfurnished or fully furnished turnkey golf course home with pool. This home features open concept kitchen/great room with fireplace and a retractable window shade. Kitchen features double wall ovens, gas cook top and cherry cabinetry. Spacious formal living/dining room. High ceilings and neutral tile enhance the natural lighting throughout. The lush backyard oasis with pool, spa and BBQ look onto the 7th fairway of the Wigwam red course.