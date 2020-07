Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Home, in Gated Community of Litchfield Park!! This is a Well cared for rental property in Litchfield Greens! 2bd 2 bath, over 1600 sq feet, master split, open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, tile in kitchen and baths, carpet bedrooms only. Lots of natural sun light , covered patio, 2 car garage with built in cabinets a plus! Landscaping included in rent.