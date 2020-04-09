All apartments in Litchfield Park
Litchfield Park, AZ
4647 N Clear Creek Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

4647 N Clear Creek Drive

4647 North Clear Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4647 North Clear Creek Drive, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful custom home on large corner lot in the prestigious Litchfield Greens guard gated community. Extensive use of tile on counter tops and floors. Kitchen has sub zero refrigerator and pantry. Living room opens to kitchen featuring fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Spacious master suite features Jacuzzi tub and separate shower with dual sink vanity, separate sitting area with cozy fireplace, large balcony is right off the master bedroom with gorgeous views of the oasis backyard and community lake. Very private backyard offers a large covered patio, resort style pool with built in barbecue. Great for entertaining and family summer fun. Rent $1995 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec Dep $1995, $150 one time set up fee. Small pets accepted upon owner approval $250 pet deposit per pet. Thank you for looking! Text TERESA at 602-999-6890 or schedule showing online! LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have any available units?
4647 N Clear Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have?
Some of 4647 N Clear Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4647 N Clear Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4647 N Clear Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4647 N Clear Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4647 N Clear Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4647 N Clear Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
