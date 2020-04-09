4647 N Clear Creek Drive

Amenities

Beautiful custom home on large corner lot in the prestigious Litchfield Greens guard gated community. Extensive use of tile on counter tops and floors. Kitchen has sub zero refrigerator and pantry. Living room opens to kitchen featuring fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Spacious master suite features Jacuzzi tub and separate shower with dual sink vanity, separate sitting area with cozy fireplace, large balcony is right off the master bedroom with gorgeous views of the oasis backyard and community lake. Very private backyard offers a large covered patio, resort style pool with built in barbecue. Great for entertaining and family summer fun. Rent $1995 + 4% tax/admin fee, Sec Dep $1995, $150 one time set up fee. Small pets accepted upon owner approval $250 pet deposit per pet. Thank you for looking! Text TERESA at 602-999-6890 or schedule showing online! LISTED BY RENTERS WAREHOUSE