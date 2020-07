Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful Litchfield Park home in Wigwam with lots of great features and charm! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a unique fireplace and custom wood beams is awesome! Stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets, with neutral tile and carpet. The home has tons of natural light throughout for a very open feel. You will love the sparkling blue pool in the private backyard. Don't miss this one!