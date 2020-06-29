200 S Old Litchfield Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE 02/01/2020....Pride of ownership shows with this charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Close to shopping and entertainment and walking distance to restaurants and golf courses. This home features plenty of storage and a cozy gated front patio with a storage room. Inside you will find an open floor plan with no carpet and brick walls in the front and back of the home. The upgraded bathroom has newer shower, vanity, and toilet. The kitchen has matching appliances and upgraded over sized stackable washer and dryer. This home faces a beautiful courtyard and has plenty of walking paths, lakes, parks and a community pool. Schedule a showing today as this charming home will not last long. One dog allowed on owner approval. 4% rental tax and a one time $150 admin fee. $55 application fee per adult.