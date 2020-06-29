All apartments in Litchfield Park
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
200 S Old Litchfield Road
Last updated February 16 2020 at 9:03 PM

200 S Old Litchfield Road

200 South Old Litchfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

200 South Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
pool
AVAILABLE 02/01/2020....Pride of ownership shows with this charming 2 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Close to shopping and entertainment and walking distance to restaurants and golf courses. This home features plenty of storage and a cozy gated front patio with a storage room. Inside you will find an open floor plan with no carpet and brick walls in the front and back of the home. The upgraded bathroom has newer shower, vanity, and toilet. The kitchen has matching appliances and upgraded over sized stackable washer and dryer. This home faces a beautiful courtyard and has plenty of walking paths, lakes, parks and a community pool. Schedule a showing today as this charming home will not last long. One dog allowed on owner approval. 4% rental tax and a one time $150 admin fee. $55 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have any available units?
200 S Old Litchfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have?
Some of 200 S Old Litchfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 S Old Litchfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
200 S Old Litchfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 S Old Litchfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 S Old Litchfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road offer parking?
No, 200 S Old Litchfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 S Old Litchfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 200 S Old Litchfield Road has a pool.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have accessible units?
No, 200 S Old Litchfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 S Old Litchfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 S Old Litchfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 S Old Litchfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
