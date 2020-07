Amenities

All bedrooms include a walk in closet, you will also find a teen room and an office. Check out the multi-slide door that leads to your low maintenance backyard that is great for entertaining. Open concept kitchen and great room, quartz counters with subway tile backslash and gourmet appliances. Washer and dryer will be included. This is an amazing rental.