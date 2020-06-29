185 E CERCADO Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fabulous single level home on large corner lot with resort style backyard and large diving pool! This 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home located within the walls of Litchfield Park is sure to please. Close to the Wigwam Resort, schools, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more! The home features a large driveway, a circular driveway and a 2 car garage. Inside, the great room has laminate wood floors, gas fireplace and corner entertainment unit. The kitchen has hickory cabinets, granite counters, island and skylight. All bedrooms are generously sized and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom shelves and drawers. The master bathroom has a large snail shower with two shower heads and a corner seat. All bathrooms have granite counters. The laundry room off the kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a utility sink. Other nice interior features include plantation shutters, ceiling fans and neutral wall colors. The backyard features an expansive 60 feet wide covered patio with flagstone patio, an oversized diving pool and built in BBQ/sink. The backyard has a grass area and plenty of mature landscaping. Enjoy the views of your front yard and neighborhood underneath the shade of the covered front porch area too!