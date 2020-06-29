All apartments in Litchfield Park
Location

185 East Cercado Lane, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous single level home on large corner lot with resort style backyard and large diving pool! This 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home located within the walls of Litchfield Park is sure to please. Close to the Wigwam Resort, schools, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more! The home features a large driveway, a circular driveway and a 2 car garage. Inside, the great room has laminate wood floors, gas fireplace and corner entertainment unit. The kitchen has hickory cabinets, granite counters, island and skylight. All bedrooms are generously sized and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom shelves and drawers. The master bathroom has a large snail shower with two shower heads and a corner seat. All bathrooms have granite counters. The laundry room off the kitchen has plenty of cabinets and a utility sink. Other nice interior features include plantation shutters, ceiling fans and neutral wall colors. The backyard features an expansive 60 feet wide covered patio with flagstone patio, an oversized diving pool and built in BBQ/sink. The backyard has a grass area and plenty of mature landscaping. Enjoy the views of your front yard and neighborhood underneath the shade of the covered front porch area too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have any available units?
185 E CERCADO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 185 E CERCADO Lane have?
Some of 185 E CERCADO Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 E CERCADO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
185 E CERCADO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 E CERCADO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 185 E CERCADO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 185 E CERCADO Lane offers parking.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 E CERCADO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 185 E CERCADO Lane has a pool.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have accessible units?
No, 185 E CERCADO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 E CERCADO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 E CERCADO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 E CERCADO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

