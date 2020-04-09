14832 W Luna Drive S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard game room parking

First Time Rental Property! Truly a Must see! This home Private gated entrance with courtyard. Highly sought after single level home with 3 generous sized bedrooms plus 3 full bathrooms! Additional Bonus room with glass double doors is perfect for office/game room/den! Wide open great room off the spacious kitchen & soaring ceilings! Expansive kitchen island! Roomy pantry! Tile in all the right places, custom paint, decorative niches all add to this home's charm! Master retreat with double door entry offers coffered ceiling plus framed mirror in bath, raised vanity, tiled shower, sep. tub & huge walk in closet! Perfect backyard with cool covered patio, quality EZ care artificial grass & landscape! ! Efficient with tinted windows! This is a Must see ! Call to schedule your showing!