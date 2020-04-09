All apartments in Litchfield Park
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

14832 W Luna Drive S

14832 West Luna Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

14832 West Luna Drive South, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
First Time Rental Property! Truly a Must see! This home Private gated entrance with courtyard. Highly sought after single level home with 3 generous sized bedrooms plus 3 full bathrooms! Additional Bonus room with glass double doors is perfect for office/game room/den! Wide open great room off the spacious kitchen & soaring ceilings! Expansive kitchen island! Roomy pantry! Tile in all the right places, custom paint, decorative niches all add to this home's charm! Master retreat with double door entry offers coffered ceiling plus framed mirror in bath, raised vanity, tiled shower, sep. tub & huge walk in closet! Perfect backyard with cool covered patio, quality EZ care artificial grass & landscape! ! Efficient with tinted windows! This is a Must see ! Call to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have any available units?
14832 W Luna Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 14832 W Luna Drive S have?
Some of 14832 W Luna Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14832 W Luna Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
14832 W Luna Drive S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14832 W Luna Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 14832 W Luna Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 14832 W Luna Drive S does offer parking.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14832 W Luna Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have a pool?
No, 14832 W Luna Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have accessible units?
No, 14832 W Luna Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14832 W Luna Drive S has units with dishwashers.
Does 14832 W Luna Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 14832 W Luna Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
