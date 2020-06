Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views. North South exposure makes spending time outside dining or relaxing a total pleasure.The Living Room is spacious and inviting with a fireplace for warmth and ambiance. The sofa makes into a bed for extra guests. The full dining room seats up to 8 and is connected to the kitchen and living room with an open concept. The Kitchen is fully equipped, you will not want for anything to prepare a meal for yourself or have friends and family over. There is also a separate breakfast bar and bistro breakfast area for 2 in the kitchen.