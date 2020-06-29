14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Resort style living in this unmatched community!!! Get ready to occupy this Luxury 2 story, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage condo. Renaissance Villas feature, a Biking/Walking Path, Clubhouse, Community GYM, Heated Pool & Spa. The spacious Condo master bedroom is Split from the other bedroom, includes a large ensuite with double sinks, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower. Laundry room off the kitchen, the one car garage has direct entrance to the home. enjoyable views from the balcony and near the Wigwam golf course, restaurants and so much more!

