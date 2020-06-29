All apartments in Litchfield Park
Litchfield Park, AZ
14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925

14250 W Wigwam Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

14250 W Wigwam Blvd, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Resort style living in this unmatched community!!! Get ready to occupy this Luxury 2 story, 2 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage condo. Renaissance Villas feature, a Biking/Walking Path, Clubhouse, Community GYM, Heated Pool & Spa. The spacious Condo master bedroom is Split from the other bedroom, includes a large ensuite with double sinks, walk-in closet, separate tub/shower. Laundry room off the kitchen, the one car garage has direct entrance to the home. enjoyable views from the balcony and near the Wigwam golf course, restaurants and so much more!
***AVAILABLE 1/4/2019**** To apply for this home of view other homes go to www.3rdbaserealty.com and click For Rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have any available units?
14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
What amenities does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have?
Some of 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 currently offering any rent specials?
14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 is pet friendly.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 offer parking?
Yes, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 offers parking.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have a pool?
Yes, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 has a pool.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have accessible units?
No, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 does not have accessible units.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14250 W Wigwam Blvd Unit 1925 has units with air conditioning.
