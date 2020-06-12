/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 Honeybear Dr
2710 Honeybear Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1536 sqft
2710 Honeybear Dr Available 07/01/20 Short Term Furnished Rental - This is a super cute and comfy mobile home is located on the North side of Havasu. This is a fully furnished short term rental. This mobile home features 3 beds and 2 baths.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
242 Mulberry Avenue
242 Mulberry Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath Pool Home - *Central Location *Solar Included w/$200 Electricity Credit *Pool and Spa (RLNE5765201)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1435 Beefeater Dr
1435 Beefeater Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
Fully Furnished Long Term - Furnished Home. Close to shopping and the Lake. Easy access to highway 95.Quiet street with fully furnished amenities. No pets. Includes Internet. Water and electric billed for usage each month.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3743 Mission Dr. S
3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
865 Desert View Dr
865 Desert View Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1721 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Available Nov-April. Requires 4 month lease. Custom built home with split floor plan. New appliances and new furniture. Includes first $100 water and electric each month, and internet.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2678 Daytona Ave
2678 Daytona Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1697 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Opossum Dr
150 Opossum Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Furnished Winter House - Available winter season 2020-2021. 4 month minimum. Includes TV service and internet. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private back yard is super clean and nicely furnished.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2470 Tradewind Drive
2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
2470 Tradewind Drive Available 06/18/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4032330)
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3356 Saddleback Dr
3356 Saddleback Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Lake Havasu Winter Rental - SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY. AVAILABLE RENTAL DATES: 1/1/2021-3/30/2021. Open floor plan with plenty of room for parking your toys.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3381 Kearsage Drive
3381 Kearsage Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
3381 Kearsage Drive Available 07/01/20 POSTPONED TILL JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE, SORRY - Available for showings7/1/2020 *South side location *3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage *Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, rear kitchen and close to
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2335 College Drive
2335 College Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1321 sqft
North side home with fenced back yard! - **3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage **Chain link fenced yard **Over 1300 square feet with split floor plan **New carpeting throughout **Freshly painted interior Call the office with any questions (928)
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3265 N Kiowa Blvd
3265 North Kiowa Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
3265 N Kiowa Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home with 3 car garage - Built in 1994 3 + 3 Kitchen appliances : dishwasher and range. No refrigerator included. Floor coverings are all tile throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
261 Cottonwood Drive
261 Cottonwood Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
970 sqft
Nice, clean, 3 Bed bedroom, 2 Bathroom duplex walking distance to downtown. Tile floors, new paint and fenced backyard. This duplex is located in a nice, quiet residential area close to the church and about a mile from the lake. Washer / Dryer.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3393 Jamaica Blvd
3393 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1694 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL STARTING MAY 1, 2020. Private Home with Lake View, Mountain View and Heated Pool. Spacious floor plan for entertaining and relaxing. The home has just been recently upgraded and remolded throughout.
Similar Pages
Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Havasu City 3 BedroomsLake Havasu City Apartments with Balcony
Lake Havasu City Apartments with GarageLake Havasu City Apartments with ParkingLake Havasu City Apartments with PoolLake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer