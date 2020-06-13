/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM
43 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Opossum Dr
150 Opossum Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Furnished Winter House - Available winter season 2020-2021. 4 month minimum. Includes TV service and internet. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with private back yard is super clean and nicely furnished.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
420 Acoma Blvd S #21
420 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Sonrisa Condo Available Long Through December - Sonrisa Condo fully furnished ready to rent long term. Community pool,spa. Located on golf course 2 levels upper level has bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level has half bath for your convenience.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Mohican Dr
725 Mohican Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental - Ready to rent in June or winter season 2020-2021 with 4 month minimum Available Long & Short Term. Located on south side of town.2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with one garage space. No pets Ask for Stacy.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3743 Mission Dr. S
3743 Mission Drive South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2027 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Don't miss out on the beauty for your Winter stay! 4 month minimum. This beautiful fully furnished Winter Rental is located on the South side of Havasu.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2961 Sombrero Dr
2961 Sombrero Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1112 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Ready for the Winter! Split floor plan, front kitchen, plenty of sleeping space, side parking, large yard! Located north side. Built in 2001, 1112 sqft. No pets. Ask for Liela No Pets Allowed (RLNE4857247)
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2094 Mesquite Ave # 212
2094 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
Furnished Short Term Condo - Fully furnished condo. This is a lovely 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with a 1 car underground parking. This unit is close to shopping and the hot spots on McCulloch! Walking distance to local parks.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1435 Beefeater Dr
1435 Beefeater Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1187 sqft
Fully Furnished Long Term - Furnished Home. Close to shopping and the Lake. Easy access to highway 95.Quiet street with fully furnished amenities. No pets. Includes Internet. Water and electric billed for usage each month.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
610 Manzanita Dr
610 Manzanita Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1693 sqft
Winter Furnished Pool & Spa Home - Pool and spa winter rental available for 4 months. Propane heater for spa at tenants expense.Tile floors, Large floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths plus family room. Includes first $100 of electric & water.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2678 Daytona Ave
2678 Daytona Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1697 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Fully furnished Winter rental! Available starting in November! 4 month minimum. This home is centrally located with easy access to shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2085 Mesquite Ave #42
2085 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
625 sqft
2085 Mesquite Ave #42 Available 10/01/20 Furnished Winter Condo - Condo- Winter Furnished- Available winter 2020-2021 season, 4 month minimum upstairs unit, community pool & spa. Close to down town. No pets.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3153 Ramrod Lane
3153 Ramrod Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Short term furnished rental - Summer rental available Mid April -Dec. No pets, fully furnished, observation deck, covered patio, no pets, ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4821014)
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 Desert View Dr
865 Desert View Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1721 sqft
Winter Furnished Home - Available Nov-April. Requires 4 month lease. Custom built home with split floor plan. New appliances and new furniture. Includes first $100 water and electric each month, and internet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
276 Lake Havasu Ave C19
276 Lake Havasu Ave S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Long term furnished - Furnished Condo at Xanadu ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779875)
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102
2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term Condo - Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath fully , 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6 unit
Similar Pages
Lake Havasu City 2 BedroomsLake Havasu City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Havasu City 3 BedroomsLake Havasu City Apartments with Balcony
Lake Havasu City Apartments with GarageLake Havasu City Apartments with ParkingLake Havasu City Apartments with PoolLake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer