42 Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ with garage

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2470 Tradewind Drive
2470 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
2470 Tradewind Drive Available 06/18/20 Adorable 3 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home with side parking located close to downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
725 Mohican Dr
725 Mohican Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental - Ready to rent in June or winter season 2020-2021 with 4 month minimum Available Long & Short Term. Located on south side of town.2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with one garage space. No pets Ask for Stacy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3230 Kiowa Blvd S
3230 Kiowa Boulevard South, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Fully furnished Winter Rental! This beautiful home features 3bd 2 bath 2 car garage built in 1991 and refurbished! nicely decorated and is turn key ready for a winter renter! Easy access to shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1135 Cascade Ln
1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1833 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3381 Kearsage Drive
3381 Kearsage Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1267 sqft
3381 Kearsage Drive Available 07/01/20 POSTPONED TILL JULY 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE, SORRY - Available for showings7/1/2020 *South side location *3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage *Split floor plan, vaulted ceilings, rear kitchen and close to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
539 Burkemo Lane #A3
539 Burkemo Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
Furnished Summer Rental - Available Now- November! Great lake view from balcony. Community pool & spa. Includes basic TV service and water. Electric will be billed for usage each month. This condo has breathtaking views and location.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3024 Hidden Valley Drive
3024 Hidden Valley Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1301 sqft
3024 Hidden Valley Drive-Move in ready! - Contact Havasu Realty (928) 453-2606 to schedule a showing of this beautiful home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1457 Electra Bay
1457 Electra Bay, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1880 sqft
1457 Electra Bay Available 10/01/20 Winter Rentals with Panormamic Lake Views - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage pool home is available for rent this winter! This amazing, fully-furnished home is located on a cul-de-sac on the lake

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view. No Cats Allowed (RLNE4032330)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2410 Hillview Dr
2410 Hillview Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2008 sqft
Furnished winter rental - Available November-March! Gorgeous home located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished Winter rental and turn key ready! Large kitchen with granite counter tops and open floor plan to dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4080 Vagabond Dr.
4080 Vagabond Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1820 sqft
(WINTER RENTAL) Beautiful, New, and Luxurious! (3 month min) - 3 Month Min Stay! Fantastic brand new 3 bedroom/2 bath home with stunning pool! This 1800 SF home is located on the south side of town with beautiful mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3483 Tarpon Dr
3483 North Tarpon Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1425 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - This beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage is available for Winter 2020-2021. This home is fully furnished and turn key ready! Includes internet and live streaming on TV's. TV's available in all rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N
2301 Mcculloch Boulevard North, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
623 sqft
2301 McCulloch Blvd N #N Available 07/01/20 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath - *Central Location *Community Pool and Spa *Enclosed Garage (RLNE4227345)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3265 N Kiowa Blvd
3265 North Kiowa Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1562 sqft
3265 N Kiowa Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath POOL home with 3 car garage - Built in 1994 3 + 3 Kitchen appliances : dishwasher and range. No refrigerator included. Floor coverings are all tile throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
2335 Mandalay Drive
2335 Mandalay Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Furnished winter rental - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home is located on the North side of Havasu. Fully furnished turn key ready Winter home! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings. Large fenced back yard with covered patio.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2871 Jamaica Blvd S. unit 102
2871 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term Condo - Available now! Don't miss out on this adorable 1 bed, 1 bath fully , 1 car garage, fully furnished Condo! Just bring your personal items! This little beauty is located on the South side of Havasu in a small 6 unit

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2359 Beverly Glen Place
2359 Beverly Glen Place, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1727 sqft
2359 Beverly Glen Place Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 bath Home in Quiet culdesac on large corner lot - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
3393 Jamaica Blvd
3393 South Jamaica Boulevard, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1694 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL STARTING MAY 1, 2020. Private Home with Lake View, Mountain View and Heated Pool. Spacious floor plan for entertaining and relaxing. The home has just been recently upgraded and remolded throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
2720 Glengarry Dr
2720 Glengarry Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1987 sqft
VACATION/Holiday/Winter Rental ONLY, available daily, weekly, monthly. Price varies depending on length of stay.Great open concept family home, relaxing & laid back with warm & calming color palette, travertine flooring & comfortable furnishings.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
420 Coral Dr
420 Coral Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Furnished Short Term or Winter Rental - This is a turn key furnished home. It is available April 16th-October 31st.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
2950 Coconino Dr
2950 Coconino Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1824 sqft
Beautiful home on the south side of town near Thunderbolt Middle School, with a sparkling pool and spa, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 car boat deep garage. RV GARAGE NOT INCLUDED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

