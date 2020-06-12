/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2440 Huntington Dr
2440 Huntington Dr, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1034 sqft
2440 Huntington Dr Available 06/24/20 Unfurnished Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Photos showing furnished. The owner will have furniture removed when rented with notice. If tenant wants furnished month rent will be $1300.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Swanson Ave. Unit 7-3
1700 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Summer Furnished Condo - Available now through October 2020. Condo with community pool and spa. Upstairs unit over looking pool. Close to town. In unit washer and dryer. Includes $100 of electric and basic TV service. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Mohican Dr
725 Mohican Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
996 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental - Ready to rent in June or winter season 2020-2021 with 4 month minimum Available Long & Short Term. Located on south side of town.2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with one garage space. No pets Ask for Stacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2865 Wanderer Lane
2865 Wanderer Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Furnished Winter Rental - Super cute, fully furnished Winter rental. This lovely home is centrally located and easy access to McCulloch Blvd. This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, 1 bay is boat deep. This home is approximately 1150 sqft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
420 Acoma Blvd S #21
420 Acoma Blvd S, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Sonrisa Condo Available Long Through December - Sonrisa Condo fully furnished ready to rent long term. Community pool,spa. Located on golf course 2 levels upper level has bedrooms and bathrooms. Lower level has half bath for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3153 Ramrod Lane
3153 Ramrod Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Short term furnished rental - Summer rental available Mid April -Dec. No pets, fully furnished, observation deck, covered patio, no pets, ask for Stacy No Pets Allowed (RLNE4821014)
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
400 Noland Ct
400 Noland Ct, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
Summer Short Term Rental. Furnished. Great Location with a peek at the lake. Nice clean, comfortable home. TV- Internet included. Pets at owners discretion. Call for all showings.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2095 Mesquite Ave #3
2095 Mesquite Avenue, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
983 sqft
Furnished Condo Summer Rental - Fully furnished condo in Village Parc available April 1st. Includes internet, TV service, water and trash. Tenant billed for electric usage. Located close to town. Available April through December. (RLNE4869465)
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
453 N Lake Havasu Ave
453 Lake Havasu Ave N, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO LONG TERM RENTALWonderful LAKEVIEW from the Rear Patio. Upper unit with stairs and no elevator. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pets at owners discretion and prefer no pets. Call for all showings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
777 Harrah Way
777 Harrah Way, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
894 sqft
THE BEST OF THE BEST CONDO SUITE RECENT $ 75,000 TOTAL REMODEL, GRANITE, STAINLESS, NEW FURNITURE THROUGHOUT - SHOW PLACE - FULLY FURNISHED TURN KEY - AVAIL 4/2/20 FOR A ONE YEAR LEASE.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Los Lagos Cir
1825 Los Lagos Circle, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Lovely single family Los Lagos Villages fully furnished, turnkey. Available minimum 3 months, available June 1 thru January 29, 2021. Directly across from the awesome community pool. Fully walled in backyard. NO PETS>
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
713 Apache Dr
713 Apache Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1666 sqft
Gourmet kitchen, wolf appliances, large yard with pool
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
4211 Colville Dr
4211 Colville Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
4 Month Min. WINTER RENTAL Furnished Pool Home with nice relaxing back yard with sparkling pool. Very quiet neighborhood with a very quiet street. TV and Internet, water, sewer and trash by owner. Electric up to $100 per month by owner.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Swanson Ave
2110 Swanson Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
949 sqft
Welcome to The Views, Lake Havasu's premier adult community. Designed to promote healthy living, engage your adventurous spirit, and build lasting friendships. Featuring upscale amenities and conveniences to add ease and comfort to your life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2212 Interceptor Dr
2212 Interceptor Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
SUPER CLEAN LARGE SPLIT 2 BEDROOM W/PRIVATE WALLED YARD AND VERY CLEAN OPEN GARAGE,. HOME IS TASTEFULLY DECORATED, HAS ALL TILE FLOORS. DRY BAR IN DINING AREA. INDOOR LAUNDRY. NICE KITCHENWARE. PAVED PARKING IF NEEDED. MOTOR HOME GARAGE EXCLUDED.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2439 Dawn Dr
2439 Dawn Drive, Desert Hills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Fully Furnished Available Short & Long Term - Fully Furnished Long term and Short term. This property will be available for winter in October if not rented long term.
