Apartment List
/
AZ
/
yuma
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:22 AM

69 Apartments for rent in Yuma, AZ

📍
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Regency Square Apartments
2350 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$595
435 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
675 sqft
Community amenities in luxury complex include spa, two pools and laundry care center. Homes feature A/C, private patios and open floor plans. Located in Yuma, close to the Yuma International Airport.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Serreno
1 Unit Available
3592 W 12 PL
3592 W 12th Pl, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
4 bdrm 2 bath home in Ranch Sereno! Gorgeous well cared for home featuring Tile wood plank flooring, high elevated ceilings, great kitchen with breakfast bar & nice appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tillman Estates
1 Unit Available
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3677 S Susannah Dr
3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3678 S Joshua Way
3678 South Joshua Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Quinta at Barkley Ranch
1 Unit Available
4573 W. La Quinta Loop
4573 West La Quinta Loop, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1662 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL IN LA QUINTA! - Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath home in La Quinta. This home is available only for a 6 month lease. Located in a gated subdivision with access to the clubhouse and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Magnolia Village
1 Unit Available
1048 S Jewel Ave
1048 South Jewel Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
865 sqft
55 +community, Magnolia Villages - Property Id: 172639 16X54 single wide mobile with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in 55+ community. Upgraded flooring and walk in shower in master bath. Access ramp at main entry with outside patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eldorado Condominiums
1 Unit Available
3655 W. 22nd Pl. Bldg. 1 Unit C
3655 22nd Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1464 sqft
Fully Furnished- Like New Town Home - Don"t want to bother with purchasing furniture? Having it delivered? Moving it? Well here is your chance to rent a fully furnished, stylish, townhome in a desirable location! Three spacious bedrooms, two and

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Roads Rv Village
1 Unit Available
5707 E. 32nd St. #316
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ironwood Amended
1 Unit Available
2776 AVE 2 1/2 E
2776 South Avenue 2 1/2 East, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1105 sqft
Ready for immediate move in! 3 bed/1.5 bath - tile throughout! Close to schools, shopping, fair grounds and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
9175 E 31 LN
9175 East 31st Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
One of a kind townhouse!Rarely do you find a home that offers you possibilities of a in house office, playroom or workout studio that doesn't leave you with one-less bedroom.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mesa
1 Unit Available
1436 W 13 ST
1436 West 13th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$975
Central townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Low maintenance backyard with side gate.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sierra Sunset
1 Unit Available
4879 W 21 PL
4879 West 21st Place, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
FANTASTIC LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS! 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FAMILY HOME! RECENTLY COMPLETELY UPDATED - NEWER CABINETS BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A 5 BURNER RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Villa Cordova
1 Unit Available
4390 W 15 ST
4390 West 15th Street, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4390 W 15 ST in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
San Marcos Casitas
1 Unit Available
2271 E 27 LN
2271 East 27th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Popular San Marcos Casitas! Spacious 2 story condo ready for July move-in!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 S BOXWOOD AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mesa
1 Unit Available
1622 W 12 LN
1622 West 12th Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$995
This 3 bedroom home is located in the desirable Sunset Mesa community. The home offers a two car garage with a large backyard and a community pool for swimming.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
3042 S RAGEN DR
3042 South Ragen Drive, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an exceptional property with upgrades throughout. Original development builder. All appliances included. Island can be moved. Walk in pantry. Refrigerator has ice and water lines. Reverse osmosis and water softener.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6212 E 43 ST
6212 East 43rd Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6212 E 43 ST in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Del Valle Terrace
1 Unit Available
2136 S 14 AVE
2136 South 14th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage town home for rent in Del Valle Terraces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ponderosa Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
2692 W 27 ST
2692 West 27th Street, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great corner lot completely fenced swimming pool owner pay for pool and landscaping services. 2 Large shops structure attached to house. great for hobbies. Large back covered patio. Extra large master bedroom with an extra separate nursery or ....

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Las Brisas
1 Unit Available
2653 PALOMA AVE
2653 Paloma Avenue, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Community Pool Available July 1st

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Santa Maria
1 Unit Available
1253 S 13 AVE
1253 South 13th Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
This spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move-in ready! Centrally located with just under 2000 SqFt of living space. Featuring 2 living areas and large bedrooms. Just at the end of a Cul-de-Sac with ample backyard space.

Median Rent in Yuma

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Yuma is $716, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $952.
Studio
$699
1 Bed
$716
2 Beds
$952
3+ Beds
$1,386
City GuideYuma
Yuma, Arizona
Insert 3:10 to Yuma joke here.

Though Yuma, Arizona may only be familiar to those fond of old Westerns or those looking for cacti instead of subzero winter temperatures, this Arizona town of 90,000 has a lot to offer. For starters, it’s the sunniest place on –not a joke—the entire planet. It’s also dangerously close to shopping adventures in Mexico, surfing in San Diego or blackjack shenanigans in Las Vegas, meaning you’re never too far from fun. The housing market can be a bit more flexible when it comes to short- and long-term rentals. Yuma can typically provide what you’re looking for.

I think I’ve heard about snow. It’s white, right?

If Yuma had to be summed up in one word it would be sunshine! They have it covered in the sunshine department. So, for all those North Easterners looking for an escape from the bitter cold, snow, and ice that winters bring, Yuma, AZ is the place to fly! Yuma is a warm sunny town with very friendly people! If you long for a bit of excitement away from town just hop in the car and you are there! Mexico is 20 min away, with excellent shopping and culture. If you feel adventurous head to San Diego and do a bit of surfing. Or if you are feeling lucky, take a trip to Sin City! No matter what you do in Yuma, you will be a world away from winter!

We have a pool, a boat, a jet-ski AND a dune-buggy.

Located to the east of town, the Foothills is home to numerous, newer subdivisions of primarily single-family homes.

I want my ‘neighbors’ to be far, far away.

A definite perk to living in the Yuma area is the very near availability of beautiful desert mesa property to the south of town and the sunsets that come with it. Sand dunes and succulents have never looked so good. Living out on the land is easy here, with mobile homes and RV rentals possible, as well as some pretty great country estates. This area provides the ultimate desert hideaway.

It’s a desert, but not the kind with camels.

The old streets north of 16th street are filled with Victorian or Craftsman homes on tree-lined streets. For those short-term relocations to Yuma, many places in Yuma come fully furnished and with variable lease terms.

We have cars now.

Contrary to what you may have learned in old Western movies, most people in Yuma now drive cars instead of horses. They also have a flashy new contraption called a ‘bus’, and Yuma County Area transit operates five routes through town, with the mall as the hub. Oh, consumerism. For shopping destinations outside of Yuma, Highway 8 will take you straight to San Diego and the Mexican border is only 20 minutes away by car.

Enough with the cactus jokes.

Peaceful desert vistas count for something and the ridiculously mild winters count for a lot more. Yuma awaits.

June 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Yuma Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Yuma Rent Report. Yuma rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Yuma rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Yuma rent trends were flat over the past month

Yuma rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Yuma stand at $716 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. Yuma's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Yuma, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Yuma rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Yuma, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Yuma is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Yuma's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Yuma.
    • While Yuma's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Yuma than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Yuma.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Yuma?
    In Yuma, the median rent is $699 for a studio, $716 for a 1-bedroom, $952 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,386 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Yuma, check out our monthly Yuma Rent Report.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Yuma?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Yuma from include Somerton, and Fortuna Foothills.

    Similar Pages

    Yuma 2 BedroomsYuma 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
    Yuma Apartments with BalconyYuma Furnished Apartments
    Yuma Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Somerton, AZ
    Fortuna Foothills, AZ