Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets hot tub internet access

This beautiful update home with granite counter tops. Formal living room and dinning roomSplit floor plan. Master bedroom has King size bed. Walk in closet, walk in-shower. dual sinks. Den with two recliners and love seat. Guest bedroom has twin bunk beds and a desk. Guest bedroom #2 has a queen size bed. In door laundry room with half bath. Includes internet and all utilities with a cap on electric $100.A beautiful Botanical garden with fruit trees.paths and sitting area. Also has above ground spa.