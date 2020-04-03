2497 Wood Ln

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated refrigerator

Beautiful custom home built originally as the builders model home with all of the bells and whistles ! Home features two master suites, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, open kitchen with large breakfast bar, upgraded appliances. CASITA that has separate bedroom and bath. Plenty of garage space with a 2 car garage and RV Garage that is 19.4 wide by 51' deep. Full RV hookups. Georgeous interior features that include an 11 ' foyer ceiling, 10' ceilings throughout, and 6 panel - 8' interior doors. Beautiful steel entry door. Dual pane low E windows, stacked stone front facade, rolled stucco eves, hand troweled walls, solid slab granite tops, & soft close cabinetry throughout. The garage and garage doors are insulated. Home is surrounded by gorgeous custom homes. Unfurnished. Includes refrigerator in casitaDirections: South Acoma, corner of Acoma and Wood Ln