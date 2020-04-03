All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

2497 Wood Ln

2497 Wood Ln · (928) 486-4904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2497 Wood Ln, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2440 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful custom home built originally as the builders model home with all of the bells and whistles ! Home features two master suites, 3 bedroom, 3 bath, open kitchen with large breakfast bar, upgraded appliances. CASITA that has separate bedroom and bath. Plenty of garage space with a 2 car garage and RV Garage that is 19.4 wide by 51' deep. Full RV hookups. Georgeous interior features that include an 11 ' foyer ceiling, 10' ceilings throughout, and 6 panel - 8' interior doors. Beautiful steel entry door. Dual pane low E windows, stacked stone front facade, rolled stucco eves, hand troweled walls, solid slab granite tops, & soft close cabinetry throughout. The garage and garage doors are insulated. Home is surrounded by gorgeous custom homes. Unfurnished. Includes refrigerator in casitaDirections: South Acoma, corner of Acoma and Wood Ln

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Wood Ln have any available units?
2497 Wood Ln has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2497 Wood Ln have?
Some of 2497 Wood Ln's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Wood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Wood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Wood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2497 Wood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Havasu City.
Does 2497 Wood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Wood Ln does offer parking.
Does 2497 Wood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2497 Wood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Wood Ln have a pool?
No, 2497 Wood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2497 Wood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2497 Wood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Wood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 Wood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2497 Wood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2497 Wood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
