46 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

Living in Fortuna Foothills

Fortuna Foothills, the perfect place for you to do your own thing. No interruptions or distractions. If you want to get into Yuma proper, its literally only miles away, and its easily reachable by car. Nearly everyone drives in Yuma. Its remote, on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, so if you need to get somewhere else, youre going to need to travel.