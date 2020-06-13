46 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ📍
Fortuna Foothills is a small southwestern suburban town just outside of Yuma, Arizona. If you love the desert, Fortuna Foothills is a great place to call home. The rocky, mountainous, desert terrain is pervasive here you dont get much variation when it comes to what you see in your backyard.
Fortuna Foothills has a good mix of residences for people both rentals and homes for purchase. If you rent an apartment in here, youre going to pay an average per month that's well within reason. If you buy a house, it's a helluva lot cheaper than in other parts.
If you want to rent in Fortuna Foothills, you might want to consider living in a house, one with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. Thats because while there are some condo complexes in the city, rental houses reign supreme. Fortuna Foothills is literally tiny theres basically only one neighborhood. But it is a good place if you need to be in nearby Yuma but want to have a lower cost of living and want to pay less rent (who doesnt?).
Fortuna Foothills:Fortuna Foothills proper feels like an arid desert town, but the cost of living is so low that it makes sense to rent or buy here.
Yuma:Yuma is a big city with a storied history. It has a ton of housing, and the city has its own distinct neighborhoods.
Fortuna Foothills, the perfect place for you to do your own thing. No interruptions or distractions. If you want to get into Yuma proper, its literally only miles away, and its easily reachable by car. Nearly everyone drives in Yuma. Its remote, on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, so if you need to get somewhere else, youre going to need to travel.