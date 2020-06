46 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

On the Move to Fortuna Foothills

Fortuna Foothills has a good mix of residences for people both rentals and homes for purchase. If you rent an apartment in here, youre going to pay an average per month that's well within reason. If you buy a house, it's a helluva lot cheaper than in other parts.

If you want to rent in Fortuna Foothills, you might want to consider living in a house, one with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. Thats because while there are some condo complexes in the city, rental houses reign supreme. Fortuna Foothills is literally tiny theres basically only one neighborhood. But it is a good place if you need to be in nearby Yuma but want to have a lower cost of living and want to pay less rent (who doesnt?).