46 Apartments for rent in Fortuna Foothills, AZ

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14837 E 47th Ln
14837 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2320 sqft
Stunning Brand New Ravines Home. 4 Car Garage - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14830 E 47TH LN
14830 E 47th Ln, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2230 sqft
Brand New Ravines Home Mountain Views - Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath 4 car garage Ravines home. Brand new with all the upgraded amenities. Open floor plan. Granite countertops with extended island.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
14839 E 46TH LOOP
14839 E 46th Lp, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3264 sqft
Fabulous Brand New Ravines Home - Brand New! Absolutely gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Ravines home. Over 3200 Square Feet. Beautiful finishes. Fabulous kitchen with huge island and walk in pantry. Plenty of living space. Game/Teen Room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11348 E. 25th St.
11348 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1700 sqft
11348 E. 25th St. Available 06/26/20 4 BED.,2BA. IN MOUNTAIN VIEW - Great home in excellent condition, with, split open floor plan, Bay window in kit. with huge walk-in-pantry. lots of storage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Villa Chaparral
1 Unit Available
11449 S AVENIDA COMPADRES
11449 S Avenida Compadres, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful new home in Villa Chaparral. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, close to I-8. This is must see.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11271 E 25 PL
11271 East 25th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Very nice 3 bedroom home located in the desirable Mountain View subdivision. A short drive to restaurants and the freeway. Call our office today to schedule an appointment to view. Property available first part of July 2020!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11437 E 25 PL
11437 East 25th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11437 E 25 PL in Fortuna Foothills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10628 S VIA SALIDA
10628 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage is located in the Rancho Del Oro neighborhood. Close to shopping and freeway access. Only a short commute to YPG and MCAS.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Yuma East
1 Unit Available
11462 E 39 PL
11462 East 39th Lane, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
55+ 2 bed 2 ba+den in the desirable Yuma East. $35.00 yearly fee, with option of joining the clubhouse for $150 Year. Plenty of storage and RV parking

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
11338 E 25 ST
11338 East 25th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Great home in Mountain View. Close to dining, shopping and freeway access.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mesa Del Sol
1 Unit Available
11486 E DEL GOLFO
11486 East Del Golfo, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 4 bedroom, 2 & 3/4 bath home with a Perfect floor plan, Master with walk in shower and walk in closet, skylights, Gas stove, water softener, easy landscaping. Property has a large fenced Yard, near I-8 and shopping center.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Yuma East
1 Unit Available
11230 E 37 PL
11230 East 37th Place, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cute, furnished, 2bed 2 bath 2 car, in the popular Oasis del Estes Town homes. Tile through-out, Contemporary furniture , comes complete with Washer & Dryer down to the dishes.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mountain Vista Estates
1 Unit Available
10296 S DEL RICO
10296 S Del Rico, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10296 S DEL RICO in Fortuna Foothills. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rancho Del Oro
1 Unit Available
10589 S VIA SALIDA
10589 South via Salida, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
A great two bedroom, two bath in Mesa Del Sol. With a private backyard, and a community pool, this is a great rental. Brnd new carpet and new garage door.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Southern Sands Mobile
1 Unit Available
10228 E. 30th St.
10228 East 30th Street, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bedroom with office/den Modular Home in Foothills - Available Now Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom with Office/Den, 1 bathroom Modular Home. Includes furniture, housewares and utilities (except cable/internet).

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
El Camino Casitas
1 Unit Available
10688 CAMINO DEL SOL
10688 South Camino Del Sol, Fortuna Foothills, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
Two bedroom condo on the second floor over looking the driving range of the Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Washer, dryer, refregerator included. Owner pays the association fees and water, sewer, trash. Community pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Fortuna Foothills

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
9175 E 31 LN
9175 East 31st Lane, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
One of a kind townhouse!Rarely do you find a home that offers you possibilities of a in house office, playroom or workout studio that doesn't leave you with one-less bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sunset Mountain Villas
1 Unit Available
3042 S RAGEN DR
3042 South Ragen Drive, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
This is an exceptional property with upgrades throughout. Original development builder. All appliances included. Island can be moved. Walk in pantry. Refrigerator has ice and water lines. Reverse osmosis and water softener.
Results within 5 miles of Fortuna Foothills

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tillman Estates
1 Unit Available
3743 S TILLMAN WAY
3743 South Tillaman Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This spacious pool home in the desirable subdivision Tillman Estates will not last long! Available for move-in July 2020. Call our office today for a private showing!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3677 S Susannah Dr
3677 South Susannah Drive, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3678 S Joshua Way
3678 South Joshua Way, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1264 sqft
BRAND NEW 4 bedroom home in Trail Estates! - This four bedroom, two bathroom home is complete with vaulted ceilings, separate laundry room, large kitchen island and a good sized backyard with double gates on the side! The split floor plan offers

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Roads Rv Village
1 Unit Available
5707 E. 32nd St. #316
5707 East 32nd Street, Yuma, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
350 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COUNTRY ROADS 55+ COMMUNITY-Short Term, Fully Furnished! - Bring your toothbrush and clothes! Clean, beautifully maintained park model with full addition allows for plenty of elbow room.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
4197 S BOXWOOD AVE
4197 South Boxwood Avenue, Yuma, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4197 S BOXWOOD AVE in Yuma. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Ocotillo
1 Unit Available
6272 E 40 PL
6272 East 40th Place, Yuma, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
This home is located in the desirable Ocotillo subdivision, Close to MCAS, shopping, and schools. New carpet to be installed throughout June 2020. Home has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, large family and dining room and separate living space.
City GuideFortuna Foothills
Stopped in a store and bought a postcard and signed it, Fare thee well / and sent it back home to Yuma -- From "Yuma" by Justin Townes Earle

Fortuna Foothills is a small southwestern suburban town just outside of Yuma, Arizona. If you love the desert, Fortuna Foothills is a great place to call home. The rocky, mountainous, desert terrain is pervasive here you dont get much variation when it comes to what you see in your backyard.

On the Move to Fortuna Foothills

Fortuna Foothills has a good mix of residences for people both rentals and homes for purchase. If you rent an apartment in here, youre going to pay an average per month that's well within reason. If you buy a house, it's a helluva lot cheaper than in other parts.

If you want to rent in Fortuna Foothills, you might want to consider living in a house, one with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. Thats because while there are some condo complexes in the city, rental houses reign supreme. Fortuna Foothills is literally tiny theres basically only one neighborhood. But it is a good place if you need to be in nearby Yuma but want to have a lower cost of living and want to pay less rent (who doesnt?).

Neighborhoods

Fortuna Foothills:Fortuna Foothills proper feels like an arid desert town, but the cost of living is so low that it makes sense to rent or buy here.

Yuma:Yuma is a big city with a storied history. It has a ton of housing, and the city has its own distinct neighborhoods.

Living in Fortuna Foothills

Fortuna Foothills, the perfect place for you to do your own thing. No interruptions or distractions. If you want to get into Yuma proper, its literally only miles away, and its easily reachable by car. Nearly everyone drives in Yuma. Its remote, on the border of the U.S. and Mexico, so if you need to get somewhere else, youre going to need to travel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fortuna Foothills?
The average rent price for Fortuna Foothills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,390.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fortuna Foothills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fortuna Foothills from include Yuma, and Somerton.

