Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Find more places like 2142 Pima Dr N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lake Havasu City, AZ
/
2142 Pima Dr N
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2142 Pima Dr N
2142 North Pima Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Havasu City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2142 North Pima Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage with side parking. Centrally located in a very nice neighborhood with newer homes. Extra large rear yard with front lake view.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4032330)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have any available units?
2142 Pima Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lake Havasu City, AZ
.
Is 2142 Pima Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Pima Dr N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Pima Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Pima Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 2142 Pima Dr N does offer parking.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Pima Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have a pool?
No, 2142 Pima Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have accessible units?
No, 2142 Pima Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Pima Dr N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Pima Dr N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Pima Dr N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Lake Havasu City 2 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City 3 Bedrooms
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Balcony
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Parking
Lake Havasu City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bullhead City, AZ
Laughlin, NV
Fort Mohave, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Desert Hills, AZ