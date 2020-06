Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with a View! - Very clean 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage home with a view. Completely remodeled and upgraded. Kitchen has Granite counters with stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has their own bath. Home comes with a refrigerator and washer dryer in "As Is" condition. NO PETS!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3903443)