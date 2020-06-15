1135 Cascade Ln

Amenities
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April. This gorgeous Spanish Colonial Custom home is a Fully Furnished Winter rental! 3 bedroom, 2 bath features 1833 sqft of living space! Large private back yard with a Sparkling Pool with water feature, stone decking and fire pit! Granite counter tops, stainless farm sink, touchless Moen Faucet, and Energy Star appliances. Master bedroom has a jacuzzi garden tub with separate shower including two shower heads! Carpet in bedrooms. Garage features 1300sqft. Ask for Liela
(RLNE5161826)