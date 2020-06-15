All apartments in Lake Havasu City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1135 Cascade Ln

1135 Cascade Lane · (928) 530-3426 ext. 216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1135 Cascade Lane, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1135 Cascade Ln · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1833 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Furnished Winter Rental - Avail November-April. This gorgeous Spanish Colonial Custom home is a Fully Furnished Winter rental! 3 bedroom, 2 bath features 1833 sqft of living space! Large private back yard with a Sparkling Pool with water feature, stone decking and fire pit! Granite counter tops, stainless farm sink, touchless Moen Faucet, and Energy Star appliances. Master bedroom has a jacuzzi garden tub with separate shower including two shower heads! Carpet in bedrooms. Garage features 1300sqft. Ask for Liela

(RLNE5161826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Cascade Ln have any available units?
1135 Cascade Ln has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 Cascade Ln have?
Some of 1135 Cascade Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Cascade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Cascade Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Cascade Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Cascade Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Cascade Ln does offer parking.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Cascade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Cascade Ln has a pool.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln have accessible units?
No, 1135 Cascade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Cascade Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Cascade Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Cascade Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
