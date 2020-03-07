All apartments in Fountain Hills
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118

17131 East Grande Boulevard · (480) 837-9807 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17131 East Grande Boulevard, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17131 E. Grande Blvd - 118 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views. Wireless internet provided. Washer and dryer are in unit. Master bedroom has king bed, and 2nd bedroom has queen, den has Murphy bed, also has a sofa sleeper. Community pool and spa, close to Fountain Park, shopping and restaurants.(NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/21-4/30/21)

(RLNE4549146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have any available units?
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have?
Some of 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 currently offering any rent specials?
17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 pet-friendly?
No, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 offer parking?
Yes, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 does offer parking.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have a pool?
Yes, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 has a pool.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have accessible units?
No, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 does not have accessible units.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17131 E. Grande Blvd #118 does not have units with air conditioning.
