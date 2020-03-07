17131 E. Grande Blvd #118

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

FURNISHED Condo- RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Lower level 2 bedroom plus den condo with 2 bath, 1 car garage, Az. room with mountain views. Wireless internet provided. Washer and dryer are in unit. Master bedroom has king bed, and 2nd bedroom has queen, den has Murphy bed, also has a sofa sleeper. Community pool and spa, close to Fountain Park, shopping and restaurants.(NOT AVAILABLE 1/1/21-4/30/21)



(RLNE4549146)