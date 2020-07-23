14849 N KINGS Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Just a Mile from Fountain Park & Nestled in a Quiet, Green Corner of the Complex, This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo Has New Paint and Carpet Plus Loads of Storage Space! Great Room Floor Plan with Convenient Half Bath Downstairs. Both Bedrooms, Full Bath & Linen Pantry Upstairs. Kitchen Features Honey-Colored Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar plus Large Dining Area with Arcadia Doors Opening to Lovely Covered Patio. All Appliances Are Included! TWO Storage Rooms! A BIG 10 x 20 ft Storage Room Includes Washer, Dryer, Workbench, Coat Closet & Shelves! In Addition, a 3 x 10 ft Storage Room is Right by Your Carport Space. No Pets Are Allowed in This Complex Per HOA CC&Rs. Move-In Ready! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 3.6%