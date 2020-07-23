All apartments in Fountain Hills
Find more places like 14849 N KINGS Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fountain Hills, AZ
/
14849 N KINGS Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:31 PM

14849 N KINGS Way

14849 North Kings Way · (480) 374-5500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fountain Hills
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

14849 North Kings Way, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Just a Mile from Fountain Park & Nestled in a Quiet, Green Corner of the Complex, This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo Has New Paint and Carpet Plus Loads of Storage Space! Great Room Floor Plan with Convenient Half Bath Downstairs. Both Bedrooms, Full Bath & Linen Pantry Upstairs. Kitchen Features Honey-Colored Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar plus Large Dining Area with Arcadia Doors Opening to Lovely Covered Patio. All Appliances Are Included! TWO Storage Rooms! A BIG 10 x 20 ft Storage Room Includes Washer, Dryer, Workbench, Coat Closet & Shelves! In Addition, a 3 x 10 ft Storage Room is Right by Your Carport Space. No Pets Are Allowed in This Complex Per HOA CC&Rs. Move-In Ready! Please Note: Municipal Tax & Svc total 3.6%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14849 N KINGS Way have any available units?
14849 N KINGS Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14849 N KINGS Way have?
Some of 14849 N KINGS Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14849 N KINGS Way currently offering any rent specials?
14849 N KINGS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14849 N KINGS Way pet-friendly?
No, 14849 N KINGS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way offer parking?
Yes, 14849 N KINGS Way offers parking.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14849 N KINGS Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way have a pool?
No, 14849 N KINGS Way does not have a pool.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way have accessible units?
No, 14849 N KINGS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14849 N KINGS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 14849 N KINGS Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14849 N KINGS Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14849 N KINGS Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Fountain Hills
13225 N Fountain Hills Blvd
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
Park Place at Fountain Hills
16725 E Avenue of the Fountains
Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Similar Pages

Fountain Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFountain Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fountain Hills Accessible ApartmentsFountain Hills Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fountain Hills Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZPayson, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity