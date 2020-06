Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool pool table clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table hot tub

AVAIL NOW thru end of NOV - Fully furnished vacation rental with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 queen beds. Great community with relaxing community pool and spa, community room with pool tables and fitness center. Unit is close to the pool and clubhouse, yet very quiet and private. A great getaway spot!2 month minimum, with tenant paying the electric bill. Call for more details.