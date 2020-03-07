13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to Fountain Park & downtown. Living room, kitchen, powder room and master(king) with master bath with 2 car garage on ground level. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms(king & queen), bath, and family room. Community pool/spa, BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.



(RLNE3282864)