Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902

13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd · (480) 837-9807 ext. 104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13600 N Fountain Hills Blvd, Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 - 902 · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

FURNISHED Condo-RATE DISPLAYED IS FOR WINTER SEASON - **DO NOT APPLY ONLINE-CONTACT OFFICE FOR OFF SEASON AND/OR LONG-TERM RATES-Beautiful split level condo in gated community walking distance to Safeway shopping plaza & restaurants, short drive to Fountain Park & downtown. Living room, kitchen, powder room and master(king) with master bath with 2 car garage on ground level. Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms(king & queen), bath, and family room. Community pool/spa, BBQ area with outdoor fireplace.

(RLNE3282864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have any available units?
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have?
Some of 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902's amenities include garage, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 currently offering any rent specials?
13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 pet-friendly?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain Hills.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 offer parking?
Yes, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does offer parking.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have a pool?
Yes, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 has a pool.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have accessible units?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have accessible units.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13600 Fountain Hills Blvd. #902 does not have units with air conditioning.
