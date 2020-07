Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

If interested call 928-716-1308 ONLY Please do not call the other numbers New Construction Duplex in Fort Mohave, AZ 3 bed, 2 bath, tile floors with carpet in the bedrooms only. Tile in bathrooms, appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. 1330 sq. ft of living area. 2 car garage with automatic opener, covered patio and fenced yard. Near Joy lane. Close to Valley view hospital.