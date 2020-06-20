All apartments in Florence
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way

7498 West Pleasant Oak Way · No Longer Available
Location

7498 West Pleasant Oak Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage. Kitchen showcases a huge chef's island, high-grade granite slab c-tops, under mount sink huge pantry, beautiful recessed upgraded cabinets with crown molding, and stainless steel appliances with gas range, brand new double door fridge. Downstairs Master retreat with separate backyard exit, dual vanity, separate soaking tub and step-in shower, and a giant walk-in closet. Beautiful off-set tile flooring, plush custom carpet, new exquisite lighting, upgraded doors, built-in garage cabinets, water softeners, pre-wire surround sound, plantation shutters, N/S exposure. Beautiful backyard with combination of pavers and artificial grass & large covered patio. NEW Available date 06/15/2020 This is a great Home !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have any available units?
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, AZ.
What amenities does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have?
Some of 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way currently offering any rent specials?
7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way pet-friendly?
No, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way offer parking?
Yes, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way does offer parking.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have a pool?
No, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way does not have a pool.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have accessible units?
No, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way does not have units with air conditioning.
