7498 W PLEASANT OAK Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Level Home home with high-end upgrades and a 3-car tandem garage. Kitchen showcases a huge chef's island, high-grade granite slab c-tops, under mount sink huge pantry, beautiful recessed upgraded cabinets with crown molding, and stainless steel appliances with gas range, brand new double door fridge. Downstairs Master retreat with separate backyard exit, dual vanity, separate soaking tub and step-in shower, and a giant walk-in closet. Beautiful off-set tile flooring, plush custom carpet, new exquisite lighting, upgraded doors, built-in garage cabinets, water softeners, pre-wire surround sound, plantation shutters, N/S exposure. Beautiful backyard with combination of pavers and artificial grass & large covered patio. NEW Available date 06/15/2020 This is a great Home !!