Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
7347 W Millerton Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:30 AM

7347 W Millerton Way

7347 West Millerton Way · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7347 West Millerton Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,449
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Anthem at Merrill Ranch. This single level corner lot home has upgraded neutral carpeting, two tone paint, upgraded blinds throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen included granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet and double sinks. Landscaped front and back yards with grass and covered patio in back. Community Pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

