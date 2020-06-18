7347 W Millerton Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Major Cross Streets are Hunt Highway and Merrill Ranch Parkway

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,449

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No smoking

------------------------------



No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Anthem at Merrill Ranch. This single level corner lot home has upgraded neutral carpeting, two tone paint, upgraded blinds throughout and ceiling fans in each room. Kitchen included granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, ceramic top stove, dishwasher, stove top microwave and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet and double sinks. Landscaped front and back yards with grass and covered patio in back. Community Pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.