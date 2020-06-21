5590 W. Victory Way

Amenities

pet friendly basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court tennis court

3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1480 Sq. Ft. - Anthem Merrill Ranch - You will be proud to call this beautiful 3/2 bath open floor plan home. Artificial turf in front/back yards makes for easy landscape maintenance. All the amenities include a 43,000 sq. ft Recreation Center, a splash water park, indoor rock climbing wall, indoor basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, and softball stadium. Families with children will appreciate the nearby K-8 school.



***This home will not be ready to view until Mon. 6/1/20



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Up to 2 small dogs and cats

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment - Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



(RLNE2749756)