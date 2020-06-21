All apartments in Florence
Find more places like 5590 W. Victory Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence, AZ
/
5590 W. Victory Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

5590 W. Victory Way

5590 West Victory Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5590 West Victory Way, Florence, AZ 85132

Amenities

pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1480 Sq. Ft. - Anthem Merrill Ranch - You will be proud to call this beautiful 3/2 bath open floor plan home. Artificial turf in front/back yards makes for easy landscape maintenance. All the amenities include a 43,000 sq. ft Recreation Center, a splash water park, indoor rock climbing wall, indoor basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, and softball stadium. Families with children will appreciate the nearby K-8 school.

***This home will not be ready to view until Mon. 6/1/20

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Up to 2 small dogs and cats
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment - Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

(RLNE2749756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5590 W. Victory Way have any available units?
5590 W. Victory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, AZ.
Is 5590 W. Victory Way currently offering any rent specials?
5590 W. Victory Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5590 W. Victory Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5590 W. Victory Way is pet friendly.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way offer parking?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not offer parking.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way have a pool?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not have a pool.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way have accessible units?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5590 W. Victory Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5590 W. Victory Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florence Park
401 E Stewart St
Florence, AZ 85132

Similar Pages

Florence 3 BedroomsFlorence Apartments with Pool
Florence Apartments with Washer-DryerFlorence Dog Friendly Apartments
Florence Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Apache Junction, AZParadise Valley, AZGold Canyon, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College