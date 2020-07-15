4608 N Balboa Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous brand new home located in the vibrant 55+ adult community of Anthem Sun City at Merrill Ranch. Located on a beautiful golf course lot where you can enjoy the scenic mountain and sunset views. The stunning kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features a huge island, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, butlers pantry & walk in pantry. Spacious master suite & bath feature huge walk in tiled shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio & outdoor fireplace. You'll love the resort style community with recreation center, clubs, classes, restaurant & the 18 hole Troon golf course. The Sonoran desert surrounds this community for hiking, ATV riding & More. You'll love to call this home!