Florence, AZ
4608 N Balboa Drive
4608 N Balboa Drive

4608 North Balboa Drive · (520) 868-4004
Florence
Location

4608 North Balboa Drive, Florence, AZ 85132

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous brand new home located in the vibrant 55+ adult community of Anthem Sun City at Merrill Ranch. Located on a beautiful golf course lot where you can enjoy the scenic mountain and sunset views. The stunning kitchen is perfect for entertaining and features a huge island, granite counter tops, tiled backsplash, upgraded stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, butlers pantry & walk in pantry. Spacious master suite & bath feature huge walk in tiled shower, and walk in closet. Enjoy outdoor entertaining on the covered patio & outdoor fireplace. You'll love the resort style community with recreation center, clubs, classes, restaurant & the 18 hole Troon golf course. The Sonoran desert surrounds this community for hiking, ATV riding & More. You'll love to call this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have any available units?
4608 N Balboa Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4608 N Balboa Drive have?
Some of 4608 N Balboa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 N Balboa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 N Balboa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 N Balboa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive offer parking?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 N Balboa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 N Balboa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 N Balboa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
