Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice 2 story home located on corner lot! Home features wood plank tile floors and gray two tone paint! The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops with shaker style maple cabinets! The backsplash was also completed with granite and black appliances! Laundry room and loft located upstairs! No need to lug laundry up and down! Use the loft as a game room, study or an office! Large master bedroom with updated bath! The shower has been has been upgraded with a tasteful design!