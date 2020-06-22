Country Club Meadows

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym pool dog park

See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning. It has a full size washer and dryer hookup and spacious closets. This home also features upgraded counter tops, cabinets, flooring, and light fixtures. The unit has new appliances, carpet and vinyl. Our community has plenty to offer! Relax by our pool and soak up the sun during these summer months. Your dog can run free in our bark park or go for a hike in the forest right behind our community. You will also have access to a 24-hour fitness room and laundry center.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.