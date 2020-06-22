All apartments in Flagstaff
Find more places like Country Club Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagstaff, AZ
/
Country Club Meadows
Last updated June 22 2020 at 1:46 PM

Country Club Meadows

5303 East Cortland Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1920229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Flagstaff
See all
Boulder Ridge
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5303 East Cortland Boulevard, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Boulder Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
See why we were voted BEST OF FLAG! We have ONE remaining 1-Bedroom, 1-Bathroom apartment available for a July move in! This unit was recently renovated with heating and air conditioning. It has a full size washer and dryer hookup and spacious closets. This home also features upgraded counter tops, cabinets, flooring, and light fixtures. The unit has new appliances, carpet and vinyl. Our community has plenty to offer! Relax by our pool and soak up the sun during these summer months. Your dog can run free in our bark park or go for a hike in the forest right behind our community. You will also have access to a 24-hour fitness room and laundry center.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Country Club Meadows have any available units?
Country Club Meadows has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Country Club Meadows have?
Some of Country Club Meadows's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Country Club Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Country Club Meadows isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Country Club Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Country Club Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Country Club Meadows offer parking?
No, Country Club Meadows does not offer parking.
Does Country Club Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Country Club Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Country Club Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Country Club Meadows has a pool.
Does Country Club Meadows have accessible units?
No, Country Club Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Country Club Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, Country Club Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Country Club Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Country Club Meadows has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Country Club Meadows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elevation Apartments
5000 N Mall Way
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Aspen Leaf
1515 S Yale St
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
ReNew Flagstaff
1105 E Ponderosa Pkwy
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Village at Aspen Place
601 E Piccadilly
Flagstaff, AZ 86001
Timberline Place
4343 E Soliere Ave
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
The Place At Forest Ridge Apartments
3720 S Yaqui Dr
Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Monument Ridge Apartments
5205 E Cortland Blvd
Flagstaff, AZ 86004
University West
1830 S Milton Rd
Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Similar Pages

Flagstaff 1 BedroomsFlagstaff 2 Bedrooms
Flagstaff Apartments with ParkingFlagstaff Dog Friendly Apartments
Flagstaff Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prescott Valley, AZSedona, AZ
Verde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Northern Arizona University
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity