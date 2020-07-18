Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

6216 Mountain Oaks Dr Available 07/26/20 Incredible 3 bedroom town house on Mountain Oaks! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Country Club townhouse located in the desirable Mountain Oaks subdivision. Vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas fire place, tons of natural light, plantation shutters throughout are just a few of the amenities to be enjoyed in this home. There is also a small deck off of the living area and patio off the ground level. The unfinished basement lends itself to major storage. Washer and dryer being left onsite for convenience.



Nonsmoking property (no smoking anywhere on the property inside or outside)

Sorry at the time we are unable to accommodate students at this home



(RLNE5914251)