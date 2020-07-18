All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

6216 Mountain Oaks Dr

6216 East Mountain Oaks Drive · (928) 606-0000
Location

6216 East Mountain Oaks Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr · Avail. Jul 26

$1,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr Available 07/26/20 Incredible 3 bedroom town house on Mountain Oaks! - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Country Club townhouse located in the desirable Mountain Oaks subdivision. Vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas fire place, tons of natural light, plantation shutters throughout are just a few of the amenities to be enjoyed in this home. There is also a small deck off of the living area and patio off the ground level. The unfinished basement lends itself to major storage. Washer and dryer being left onsite for convenience.

Nonsmoking property (no smoking anywhere on the property inside or outside)
Sorry at the time we are unable to accommodate students at this home

(RLNE5914251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have any available units?
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have?
Some of 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6216 Mountain Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6216 Mountain Oaks Dr has units with air conditioning.
