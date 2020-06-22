3060 S Walkup Dr

Amenities
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room. Door from the dining room leads outside to a large deck.
Modern, extra-large kitchen which includes space for a second dining or living area and has a gas fireplace!
All of the bedrooms are upstairs with two baths upstairs and one downstairs.
Two-car garage. Fenced back yard, and large front yard.
Washer and gas dryer.
Responsible pet owners are considered on a case by case basis.
Owners maintain a granny flat above the garage with a separate entrance.
Each adult occupant will have a credit and background check with a $40 application fee.
Rent is $2500/mo. Fully refundable security deposit is $3000. Leasing Admin Fee of $100. Additional inspection fees may apply.
This home is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Realty Flagstaff, Jacquie Kellogg, designated broker.