3060 S Walkup Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room. Door from the dining room leads outside to a large deck.



Modern, extra-large kitchen which includes space for a second dining or living area and has a gas fireplace!



All of the bedrooms are upstairs with two baths upstairs and one downstairs.



Two-car garage. Fenced back yard, and large front yard.



Washer and gas dryer.



Responsible pet owners are considered on a case by case basis.



Owners maintain a granny flat above the garage with a separate entrance.



Each adult occupant will have a credit and background check with a $40 application fee.

Rent is $2500/mo. Fully refundable security deposit is $3000. Leasing Admin Fee of $100. Additional inspection fees may apply.



This home is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Realty Flagstaff, Jacquie Kellogg, designated broker.