Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

3060 S Walkup Dr

3060 South Walkup Drive · (928) 600-0385
Location

3060 South Walkup Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86005
Universtiy Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2641 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well-maintained two-story, Tudor-style home in University Heights. Home is full of light with many windows and glass doors. It has 3BR and 3Bath (two with showers) and a study/office. Living room has a wood stove and opens to the dining room. Door from the dining room leads outside to a large deck.

Modern, extra-large kitchen which includes space for a second dining or living area and has a gas fireplace!

All of the bedrooms are upstairs with two baths upstairs and one downstairs.

Two-car garage. Fenced back yard, and large front yard.

Washer and gas dryer.

Responsible pet owners are considered on a case by case basis.

Owners maintain a granny flat above the garage with a separate entrance.

Each adult occupant will have a credit and background check with a $40 application fee.
Rent is $2500/mo. Fully refundable security deposit is $3000. Leasing Admin Fee of $100. Additional inspection fees may apply.

This home is managed with excellence by Tim Allen and the Local Rental Team at West USA Realty Flagstaff, Jacquie Kellogg, designated broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have any available units?
3060 S Walkup Dr has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3060 S Walkup Dr have?
Some of 3060 S Walkup Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3060 S Walkup Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3060 S Walkup Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3060 S Walkup Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3060 S Walkup Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3060 S Walkup Dr does offer parking.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3060 S Walkup Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have a pool?
No, 3060 S Walkup Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have accessible units?
No, 3060 S Walkup Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3060 S Walkup Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3060 S Walkup Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3060 S Walkup Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
