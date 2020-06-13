All apartments in Flagstaff
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14

2831 North Walnut Hills Drive · (928) 600-0385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2831 North Walnut Hills Drive, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club. It is fully furnished and rent includes all utilities and country club amenities including fitness center, two pools, hot tub, Bear Paw recreation center and more.

Lease terms of 30 days or greater. Rent will vary by season and term of lease.

The bedrooms and bath rooms are upstairs, while the living areas are down stairs. The master bed had a king size bed and there are 2 twin beds in the 2nd bedroom. The master has a small deck off of it and the living room has a larger, wrap around deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have any available units?
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have?
Some of 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 currently offering any rent specials?
2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 pet-friendly?
No, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagstaff.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 offer parking?
No, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 does not offer parking.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have a pool?
Yes, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 has a pool.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have accessible units?
No, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 does not have accessible units.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14 does not have units with air conditioning.
