2831 N Walnut Hills Dr Unit 14

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

This two bedroom / two bath condo is located in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Country Club. It is fully furnished and rent includes all utilities and country club amenities including fitness center, two pools, hot tub, Bear Paw recreation center and more.



Lease terms of 30 days or greater. Rent will vary by season and term of lease.



The bedrooms and bath rooms are upstairs, while the living areas are down stairs. The master bed had a king size bed and there are 2 twin beds in the 2nd bedroom. The master has a small deck off of it and the living room has a larger, wrap around deck.