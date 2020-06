Amenities

Great 4 bedroom town home catering to the college student! - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST 2020. LEASE GEARED TOWARDS STUDENTS LOOKING TO VACATE IN THE SUMMER. LEASE TO RUN AUGUST 2020- END OFMAY 2021



Dont miss out on this great opportunity for the student! this 4 bedroom condo is tastefully accented throughout the unit. The kitchen boast solid surface granite counters with custom cabinetry. 3 bedroom are on the upper level of the home while the 4th is situated on the main living level. 2 car garage (additional neighborhood parking is limited). For tenants wishing to return and sign an additional lease the owners are offering the ability to store your belongings in one half of the garage over the summer so it is all there for you when you return in August!



Lease will run from August until the end of May each year



ALL UTILITIES (gas, water, electric) TO BE PAID BY OWNER

NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. (nowhere on the property inside or outside.

NO PETS ALLOWED



Available mid August 2020



